Lawyer wants charges dropped against judge arrested after police say she punched officer

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — New developments this afternoon involve the arrest of a judge in connection with an altercation at a lounge.

Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson was arrested after police say she punched an off-duty officer at the Red Martini Lounge around 3 a.m. Thursday.

On Friday, her lawyer, Marvin Arrington Jr., held a news conference and called for the charges against her to be dropped. He also requested that police release all videos of the incident. Arrington also urged the arrest of the man who witnesses say attacked a woman.

A witness also spoke at the news conference and said that Peterson accidentally hit the officer while she was trying to stop a man from beating Love.

Peterson didn’t talk at the news conference, but Alexandria Love, the woman she tried to help, defended her actions.

“She was the one that was grabbing him. She didn’t mean to hit the officer,” Love said. “I have never been in that situation before in my life.”

Atlanta police arrested Peterson on charges of simple battery and felony obstruction.

Video of the judge being arrested, shot by another witness, Madison Kelley, showed the tense moments that unfolded in the club.

“She stepped up and helped my friend. This man was three times my friend’s size,” Kelley said.

Love said she couldn’t believe the judge was arrested when the person who should have been arrested got away.

“And she was the only one to help me,” Love said.

Police plan to release body cam video next week.

Arrington said Peterson was at the lounge for a birthday party and did not know Love or Kelley.

