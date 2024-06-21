Atlanta Dream heading to State Farm Arena Friday night to take on Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream are leaving their normal College Park stadium and heading to State Farm Arena for Friday night’s matchup with the Indiana Fever.

The Fever are led by rookie sensation Caitlin Clark, leading to an increased turnout.

The Dream plays their home games at the Gateway Center in College Park, which only seats 3,500 people for basketball. But State Farm Arena, the home of the Atlanta Hawks, seats more than 17,000 people for basketball.

Officials with the Dream say they hope to make Friday night’s game, and the game on Aug. 26, the most attended in franchise history.

The team said that season ticket holders will have their Fever tickets transferred to a comparable location within the lower level of State Farm Arena, according to a news release.

“Atlanta Dream fans are the best in the WNBA,” said Atlanta Dream President and COO Morgan Shaw Parker. “Their passion and excitement led us to the most sellouts in the league over the last two years and has created a demand for tickets that far outpaces the supply inside our current arena.”

Clark was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft after having a historic college career at the University of Iowa.

The game gets started at 7:30 p.m.

