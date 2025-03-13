City of Cumming identifies employee hit, killed by truck in parking lot

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The City of Cumming has identified a city employee who died in an accident on city property Monday.

A truck hit and killed Crystal Sawyer in the parking lot of the Utilities Distribution & Collection Division headquarters on Dahlonega Highway.

Sawyer had worked the city since Sept. 2020, most recently as an inventory clerk for the utilities division.

“Crystal was a treasured City of Cumming employee with a bubbly, outgoing personality who made everyone she encountered feel welcome,” City Administrator Phil Higgins said. “She also had a very fun sense of humor and kept her co-workers laughing. She was a hard worker who was loved by all her supervisors and co-workers.”

Cumming officials will fly all flags at half-staff on city property for a week starting on Friday.

“In addition to her work life, Crystal was a wonderful wife and mother, beloved daughter, sister, and friend to so many,” Higgins said. “I cannot stress enough how completely heartbroken everyone at the City of Cumming is following Crystal’s passing. We are all keeping her family in our prayers as they navigate these very difficult days.”

Sawyer’s family will hold a visitation on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at McDonald and Son Funeral Home.

The family asks for donations to be made in her name to the Humane Society of Forsyth County.

