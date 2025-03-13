Crews battle fire at troubled South Fulton condos for second time since December

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Firefighters responded to a fire at Camelot Condominiums at 5655 Old National Highway in South Fulton on Wednesday night.

Firefighters from the South Fulton Fire Department and EMS workers from Grady Memorial Hospital were at the scene.

There is no word yet on any injuries or how many people have been displaced by the fire.

It’s the second time crews have battled a fire at the troubled condos in the last few months.

No one was injured in the fire that happened Dec. 2, 2024, but 28 people were displaced.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on a number of past shootings, homicides and fires at the community.

In 2023, city officials took out warrants against Bettye Ligon and Lyndon Baldwin Sr., the president and treasurer of Camelot Condominiums Homeowners Association. According to authorities, Ligon and Baldwin are accused of receiving nearly $2 million in insurance money after two dozen units were damaged in a fire in 2020. Instead of cutting checks to fire victims, police say they kept the money.

We’ll have the latest details on the fire on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]





TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3





[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group