Community comes together to support Gwinnett County business after ‘targeted’ burglary

Gwinnett Police are looking for a rock-throwing burglary suspect who they say targeted businesses late Monday night near Suwanee.

The alarm at Talay Thai Cuisine on Old Peachtree Road was triggered just before midnight Monday when a suspect smashed the front door with a rock and stole the cash register.

“He must have been here before, and watched us for a while, and then he attacked,” said owner Novianti Winoto, who received an alert on her phone when the alarm went off.

Surveillance video captured a man in a hoodie using a rock to break the glass door before quickly grabbing the cash register and fleeing the scene near Satellite Blvd within seconds.

“It’s very heartbreaking and very sad for this happen in our community,” Winoto said.

Police also took a report from 7 Leaf on Old Peachtree Road the same night after someone threw a rock through their window to attempt to steal from inside as well.

At Talay Thai Cuisine, they have implemented new security measures, including plans for additional cameras, and changed closing procedures.

“I just told my employees, when we close, just walk together to the door and to the cars, leave together, not walk alone to be safe,” she said.

Despite the incident, the restaurant has received support from regular customers, with some even making donations in person and online to help with more than $1,000 repairs.

“I would like to thank you for this community here who support me very well,” Winoto said.

The restaurant has operated in the location for at least 15 years without any previous break-ins.

