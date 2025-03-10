Employee hit, killed by truck in city of Cumming parking lot

CUMMING, Ga. — The city of Cumming is mourning the loss of one of its treasured employees.

On Monday at 7 a.m., city officials announced that a truck hit an employee in the parking lot of one of its outlying locations.

The employee, whose age and identity were not released, died at the scene.

“The City of Cumming is completely devastated following this tragic accident that resulted in the loss of life of a treasured City employee. The City of Cumming is very much a family, and we are all in shock and utterly heartbroken following this morning’s tragedy,” officials wrote.

With this devastating loss, city officials ask the community to keep the employee’s family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.

