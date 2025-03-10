Marietta man kills estranged wife, father in murder-suicide, officials say

ROCK SPRING, Ga. — A Marietta man killed his estranged wife, her father and critically injured another man before taking his own life in a shooting in northern Georgia, Walker County’s sheriff said.

The shooting took place at a Rock Spring home on Woodstation Road, according to the news release. The investigation showed Russell David Payne, 54, of Marietta, drove to the home and fired multiple rounds into the back of the residence.

Jacklyn D. Payne, who was separated from Russell Payne, died in the shooting, as well as her father, Eugene “Jack” Denny, who she had been staying with. The sheriff’s office said Russell Payne died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A fourth person at the home appeared to have engaged with the shooter, investigators said. The unidentified man was described as a 52-year-old family friend, and responders found him with life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to a hospital and remained in critical condition Sunday, officials said.

The bodies will be transported to the G.B.I. crime lab for autopsies.

