Atlanta City Council approves shortened e-scooter, e-bike curfew

ATLANTA — More than five years after passing an e-bike and e-scooter curfew in the city, the Atlanta City Council has trimmed the limits for overnight riders down to just two hours.

Going forward, use of Atlanta mobility devices will be blocked from just 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

In October, the city council said it was reconsidering the time the curfew starts.

Previously, the limit was midnight to 4 a.m., a reduction from the initial version passed in 2019.

At the time, then-Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called for a ban from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. after a series of deadly scooter accidents in Atlanta.

Over the intervening years, city officials said Atlanta has “since progressively improved micromobility infrastructure, including for shareable dockless mobility devices” and are of the opinion now that “making shareable mobility devices available until 2 a.m. will provide an alternative transit mode for individuals who feel vulnerable traveling alone by foot or via shared transit modes at night.”

Additionally, the council’s resolution said the shortening of the curfew’s length for use of e-bikes and e-scooters will increase the mobility devices’ value for the city as a reliable form of transportation, particularly for night shift workers and service workers.

