Atlanta Dream hires college basketball coach Karl Smesko to be their next head coach

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream has hired its next head basketball coach in Karl Smesko.

Smesko brings his over two decades of collegiate experience to the WNBA and boasts the third highest winning percentage (.843) among active coaches in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history. That’s behind only UConn’s Geno Auriemma and LSU’s Kim Mulkey.

“Karl is a proven leader with a history of developing his players and creating a winning culture,” said General Manager Dan Padover. “His fast-paced, innovative style of play will be attractive to our players and fans alike. We are excited to have Karl bring his incredible basketball IQ to the Dream.”

Last season, FGCU came off of a 29-5 record, a perfect 16-0 campaign in the ASUN and their seventh consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament.

“I am humbled and honored to be the head coach of the Atlanta Dream,” said Karl Smesko. “I am grateful for a remarkable 23 years at FGCU and will be forever indebted to the amazing women who have played for me, the incredible professionals who have coached with me, and the passionate fanbase who supported us along the way. I’m thankful to the leadership of the Atlanta Dream for their faith in me to lead this organization into the future and can’t wait to get started.”

The Dream finished the 2024 season with a 15-25 record. They clinched a spot in the playoffs but fell to the New York Liberty.

The team sold out of season tickets before the season got underway and sold out State Farm Arena when they played the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark and sold out Gateway Arena Center when they played the Chicago Sky.

Smesko is expected to be formally introduced by the Dream next week.

