Atlanta Dream sells out season tickets for upcoming season

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream announced on Monday night that its season tickets are officially sold out.

The team says it’s just the second team in WNBA history to sell out season tickets along with the defending champions Las Vegas Aces.

“After making the playoffs for the first time in five years last season, our fans have carried that momentum into 2024. Excitement around women’s sports, particularly basketball, is at an all-time high and nowhere is that felt more than here in Atlanta,” said Dream President and COO Morgan Shaw Parker. “We’ve continued a record-setting growth trajectory over the past three years under new ownership – both on and off the court – and 2024 is shaping up to be our best season yet.”

With season tickets sold out for 2024, the team now has a season-ticket waiting list that fans can sign up for.

Meanwhile, single-game tickets will go on sale starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday. So far, at least five games, including against the Indiana Fever, at Gateway Center Arena are sold out.

