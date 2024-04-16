Atlanta Dream add 3 new players in 2024 WNBA Draft

NEW YORK — The Atlanta Dream added three new players in Monday’s WNBA Draft.
On Monday, the Dream selected the following three players:
- No. 12: Nyadiew Puoch from Australia
- No. 20: Isobel Borlase from Australia
- No. 32: Matilde Villa from Italy
It is unclear if any of these players will join the team in 2024 or if they will remain overseas.
Welcome @nyadiew_puoch! 🅰️ #DoItForTheDream
Last season, the Dream finished 19-21 and lost in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs to the Dallas Wings.
The Dream will start their regular season on May 15 against the Los Angeles Sparks.
