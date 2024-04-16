Atlanta

Atlanta Dream add 3 new players in 2024 WNBA Draft

By Leo Tochterman, WSBTV.com

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 06: Nyadiew Pouch of the Flyers handles the ball against Cassidy McLean of the Spirit during the round nine WNBL match between Southside Flyers and Bendigo Spirit at State Basketball Centre, on January 06, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia.

NEW YORK — The Atlanta Dream added three new players in Monday’s WNBA Draft.

On Monday, the Dream selected the following three players:

  • No. 12: Nyadiew Puoch from Australia
  • No. 20: Isobel Borlase from Australia
  • No. 32: Matilde Villa from Italy

It is unclear if any of these players will join the team in 2024 or if they will remain overseas.

Last season, the Dream finished 19-21 and lost in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs to the Dallas Wings.

The Dream will start their regular season on May 15 against the Los Angeles Sparks.

