Atlanta Dream add 3 new players in 2024 WNBA Draft

NEW YORK — The Atlanta Dream added three new players in Monday’s WNBA Draft.

On Monday, the Dream selected the following three players:

No. 12: Nyadiew Puoch from Australia

No. 20: Isobel Borlase from Australia

No. 32: Matilde Villa from Italy

It is unclear if any of these players will join the team in 2024 or if they will remain overseas.

Last season, the Dream finished 19-21 and lost in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs to the Dallas Wings.

The Dream will start their regular season on May 15 against the Los Angeles Sparks.

