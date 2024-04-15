GA woman says ‘I can explain,’ as deputies find dead animals inside SUV parked at Walmart

MARTINEZ, Ga. — A Georgia woman was arrested on Sunday after investigators found dead animals inside her car and rescued two others.

Columbia County deputies were called out to a Walmart parking lot along Bobby Jones Expressway in Martinez after getting calls from witnesses who said they heard a dog crying, according to WJBF-TV.

When deputies arrived, they found a dog in a cage in an SUV that was panting heavily and clearly in distress. The deputies broke the windows of the SUV to help the dog, which was covered in urine and feces.

Deputies said the dog was ‘emaciated to where you could see its rib cage and hip bones,” WRDW-TV reports.

Looking around the SUV, deputies said there was another cage with three cats inside. The investigators said two of the three animals were dead and the third was barely moving.

Deputies were able to track down the owner of the vehicle, Ivey Redman, 25, and told them that she would be there shortly.

When Redman got back to her SUV, she told deputies, “I can explain,” and went on to tell them that she had been evicted from her apartment and was living in her SUV.

She said that she had just gotten back from speaking with a friend about taking the animals in.

Columbia County Animal Control was called in to take care of all of the animals.

Redman was charged with cruelty to animals and aggravated cruelty to animals.

