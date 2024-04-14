Ga. high school football player dies after car accident involving 5 of 6 siblings

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia community is mourning the loss of a Fannin County High School student who passed away earlier this month.

On April 1, while out of town, five out of six children in the Holsonback family were involved in an accident with a semi-truck, a GoFundMe states.

One of the children, identified as John Aaron Holsonback, did not survive.

On April 6, Jessica Grostic, a family friend shared an update that Benjamin and Sarah Holsonback, who were hospitalized in Augusta have since come home and began their healing journey.

Details regarding the accident were not released.

Fannin County High School showed their support for the Holsonback family with a Facebook post on April 1 that read: Yesterday. Today. Everyday. We are Fannin.

John Holsonback’s funeral was held on Thursday at the Akins-Cobb Blue Ridge Chapel.

According to his obituary, the 17-year-old was a junior at Fannin County High School and a member of the Fannin County Rebels football team. Honorary pallbearers were his teammates and coaching staff from the Fannin County Rebels football team.

The GoFundMe is to help support the family with funeral expenses, medical and travel costs. The Copper Basin Federal Credit Union is also accepting donations on behalf of the family. Donations can be made at either CBFCU branch.

