Store owner accused of illegally giving cash payouts on gambling machines to customers: APD

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say an employee was not so lucky after he violated state laws related to illegal gambling.

On April 3, APD’s License and Permits Unit conducted a search warrant at the 24-Hour Food Mart on Cleveland Avenue.

The warrant was due to an extensive investigation revealing illegal cash payments being handed out as winnings for playing the gambling machines inside the store.

Police said while serving the warrant, officers found a prize summary list involving cash payouts.

According to APD, Vijay Sharma, the store owner, was operating the gaming machines and giving out illegal cash payouts.

He was arrested and charged with exceptions to gambling law. Sharma was transported to taken Fulton County Jail.

A Georgia Lottery Department representative came to the store and deactivated the gaming machines.

