Invasive species of lizards that threaten native wildlife found in Georgia

GEORGIA — An invasive species of lizards have been found in Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and their partners have documented more than 20 Argentine black and white tegus in the wild in Toombs and Tattnall counties.

These South American reptiles aren’t supposed to be in Georgia and pose a threat to our native wildlife.

Tegus will eat the eggs of ground-nesting birds, including quail and turkeys, and will eat the young of gopher tortoises and American alligators, both protected species.

They can grow up to four feet long and weigh 10 pounds or more.

DNR wants to know about tegus in the wild, whether they’re live or dead.

Report them by calling 478-994-1438, emailing gainvasives@dnr.ga.gov, or visit https://www.gainvasives.org/tegus.

