Crews extinguish Atlanta house fire, ‘extreme hoarding’ complicates firefighters’ efforts

ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters extinguished a fire at a home on Windsor Street in Atlanta Sunday morning before 6 a.m.

Atlanta Fire Department officials said the home displays signs of ‘extreme hoarding,’ which complicated efforts to extinguish the fire.

Large piles of furniture and other items could be seen stacked inside the home and around the outside.

Atlanta Fire Department officials have not yet said what might have started the fire.

Fire investigators arrived at the scene to determine how the fire started.

“Maybe some of that junk caught on fire,” neighbor Mike Smith told Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin. “I don’t really believe nobody set it on fire. I don’t know though.”

Smith is a member of the church next to the house that burned.

He said the church wasn’t affected by the fire and church services will continue as planned.

Fire investigators confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that no one was inside the home.

