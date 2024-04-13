1 person dead after pedestrian accident near Spring, 16th Street, APD says

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a pedestrian accident that left one person dead, officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
The accident occurred in the area of Spring Street and 16th Street.
Police did not specify any additional details regarding the accident as the investigation is in its early stages.
We have a Channel 2 Action News photographer and reporter headed to the scene and will have more on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
