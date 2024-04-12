At least 2 people dead after crash on Buford Highway, officials say

DORAVILLE, Ga. — At least two people are dead after a crash on Buford Highway on Friday afternoon, officials told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

DeKalb County Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels told Channel 2 Action News that three cars were involved in the crash and that multiple people suffered serious injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid Buford Hwy between Shallowford Rd and Park Ave as crews work to clear this accident.

We are at the scene working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

