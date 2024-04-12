Newton County teen on life support after falling off golf cart while on spring break in Florida

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County teen is fighting for life at a Florida hospital after falling off a golf cart while on spring break last week.

The family told Channel 2’s Veronica Griffin that 16-year-old Haydin Young suffered a massive brain bleed.

Her grandmother Renee Smith of Covington spoke to Channel 2 Action News on Thursday for WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. on Thursday evening from the Florida hospital where the teen is on life support.

“I just broke down and cried. Because I mean she’s just a beautiful little girl. To see her like that was just heart-wrenching,” said Smith. “It just really broke my heart.”

Smith said the teen fell off the back of a golf cart that was traveling about 20 to 25 mph. She hit her head but she was able to walk away seemingly fine.

But the next day things changed drastically.

“Saturday night, her boyfriend’s mom called me and said she’s acting funny. She’s talking differently, breathing differently, and the side of her face is swollen. Then they finally noticed a little burse back behind her ear,” said Smith.

Smith added that Haydin was rushed to a Panama City Hospital Saturday and soon after, she was taken by life flight to a Pensacola hospital with a massive brain bleed.

When Smith got the call she jumped in the car and drove in the middle of the night from her Covington home.

Smith said that she and her granddaughter’s father have not left the teen’s side and she’s pretty sure Haydin can feel their presence.

“She’s moving around a lot. She’s slowly but surely coming out of it. They’re going to try to wean her off of the breathing tube,” said Smith.

Several Facebook posts from family, friends, and classmates read ‘Haydin Strong’ over photos of her.

They have been popping up daily with kind words and prayers to help lift Haydin and her family.

“That made me feel wonderful. It’s great to know that she is so loved by everyone. And the love and support and the prayers, I’m really appreciative of all the prayers,” said Smith.

Smith said doctors expect Haydin to be able to breathe on her own by the weekend.

A GiveSendGo account was created to help support Haydin and her family.

