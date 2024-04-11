Metro nonprofit helping to bridge digital divide to be featured on Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday

ATLANTA — A nonprofit that is working to bridge the digital divide in metro Atlanta is in the national spotlight this week.

Superstar singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson will feature Atlanta-based Inspireedu on her Good Neighbor segment on her show Friday.

Born out of the pandemic, Richard Hicks said his organization Inspireedu is on a mission to make sure families don’t get left behind as technology becomes more and more important to our everyday lives.

Statistics show a third of Americans have little to no digital skills and in metro Atlanta, more than a million-and-a-half people live in what’s considered a tech desert without access to high-speed internet.

“This is where Inspireedu is here to meet the need. In 2023, we partnered with and provided over 5000 basic digital training hours,” Hicks told Channel 2′s Lori Wilson.

Training hours and even free laptops -- it’s that work that got the attention of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” and even earned Richard and Wilson a trip to New York to tell the world about Inspireedu.

While you’ll have to watch “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to see the full Good Neighbor feature, Channel 2 Action News can share part of the interview Channel 2′s Karyn Greer did with Andrea and Andre, who said Inspireedu changed their lives.

“This meant the world to me because I wasn’t working at the time, so I couldn’t afford to get Andre the laptop he needed for school,” Andrea said.

“Before I got this laptop, I couldn’t get any work done because my old laptop kept freezing. When my mom told me Inspire was giving out free laptops at my school, I said ‘Finally! I’ve been waiting for a laptop for a while,’” Andre said.

“We teach them from basic technical skills to Microsoft Word and Microsoft Excel,” Hicks said.

Hicks told Wilson that the work his nonprofit does is for every member of the family and it’s all about eliminating barriers and setting up the next generation for success.

You can see Inspireedu and Channel 2′s Lori Wilson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Friday at 10 a.m. on WSB-TV.

If you want more information about Inspireedu, CLICK HERE.

