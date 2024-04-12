US Senate to hold hearing over USPS delays at metro Atlanta distribution center

ATLANTA — The United States Senate will hold a hearing in the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday regarding oversight of the U.S. Postal Service.

Channel 2 Action News has been reporting for months about customers’ frustrations in metro Atlanta, particularly with a distribution center in Palmetto.

There have been repeated calls for oversight of USPS from members of the U.S. House and Senate to both correct issues causing the delays and bring accountability.

On Thursday, Rep. Barry Loudermilk told Channel 2 Action News that issues at the USPS are having effects across Georgia and the rest of the nation.

Both of Georgia’s U.S. Senators, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, have also launched an inquiry into allegations of mail fraud, mail theft and check washing at a Marietta postal facility.

The USPS delays have been a bipartisan issue to tackle as mail delays impact everything from packages to, according to Loudermilk, tax payments and voting.

A group of federal lawmakers from Georgia have also been pushing for oversight and explanation from USPS on delays related to problems at the postal service facility in Palmetto.

In his comments on Thursday, Loudermilk urged USPS to give him answers about Palmetto, including having Postmaster General Louis Dejoy come to Georgia with him to evaluate the site.

“I’ve asked for the Postmaster General to come down to the facility in Palmetto and visit it with me. So, let’s take a look at what’s going on. And more importantly, tell us how you’re going to fix it and fix it quickly,” Loudermilk said.

Now, the U.S. Senate committee, which Ossoff is on, will bring Dejoy, USPS Inspector General Tammy Hull, USPS Board of Governors Chair Roman Martinez IV and Postal Regulatory Commission Chair Michael Kubayanda to a hearing to review what’s happening at the federal agency.

The hearing will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in the Senate Dirksen Building.

