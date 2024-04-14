1 dead in early morning shooting, Atlanta police investigating

ATLANTA — One person was shot and killed at a small shopping plaza early Sunday morning in Atlanta.

Just before 2 a.m., police received reports of a shooting at Simpson Plaza on Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW just blocks away from the Georgia World Congress Center.

Police said one person was killed in the shooting.

Police have not yet provided information on the shooter or a motive in the killing.

