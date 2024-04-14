Man arrested for distributing child pornography in West Georgia, deputies say

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested in West Georgia on Friday and charged with felony distribution of child pornography.
On Friday, April 12, after a tip was received about a man possessing child porn, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit issued a felony arrest warrant and conducted an electronics search warrant at a home.
Deputies arrested Timothy McCoy without incident.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
The investigation remains open and is ongoing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Baby girl diagnosed with same condition as dad by same doctor at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
- 1 man dead after being hit by RV while riding scooter near 16th Street, APD says
- Clayton Co. police searching for 2 missing brothers suffering from mental illness
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group