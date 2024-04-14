Man arrested for distributing child pornography in West Georgia, deputies say

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested in West Georgia on Friday and charged with felony distribution of child pornography.

On Friday, April 12, after a tip was received about a man possessing child porn, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit issued a felony arrest warrant and conducted an electronics search warrant at a home.

Deputies arrested Timothy McCoy without incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

The investigation remains open and is ongoing.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

1 man dead after being hit by mobile home while riding scooter near 16th Street, APD says Police say they responded to a person struck by a vehicle just before 6 p.m. in the area of 16th Street and Spring St. NW.

©2023 Cox Media Group