Clayton Co. police searching for 2 missing brothers suffering from mental illness

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are looking for two missing brothers who suffer from mental illness.

According to their mother, Calvin and Christian Sanchez left home Friday without permission and have not returned.

The boys live with their mother on Bimini Lane in Forest Park.

Their mother said they both suffer from mental illness and are off their medication.

Christian, 13, is described as Hispanic, has black hair and brown eyes, stands approximately five feet and two inches tall, and weighs about 85 pounds.

Calvin, 14, is described as Hispanic, has black hair and brown eyes, stands approximately five feet and seven inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds.

Christian was last seen wearing a black and white t-shirt, black pajama pants, and black Croc shoes.

Calvin was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, rust-brown pants, and white and gray Croc shoes.

Anyone with information on their location is urged to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

