Sandy Springs ‘Stayin’ Alive’ dance crew is bringing the moves on Good Morning America

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — “Good Morning America” is getting ready to ‘rise and shine’ in metro Atlanta on Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

GMa is meeting the ‘Stayin’ Alive’ dance crew. One thing they all have in common-- they’re all over the age of 50.

Founded in 2018, the dance crew specializes in highly energetic dance performances and as party enhancers getting crowds on their feet dancing.

TRENDING STORIES:

The group’s mission is to inspire others to keep active all while making Georgia proud on the dance floor.

You can watch the full interview on Good Morning America starting at 7 a.m. right after Channel 2 Action News This Morning only on Channel 2.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

"Look Before You Lock" National Vehicle Heatstroke Prevention Day NHTSA has designated May 1st as National Vehicle Heatstroke Prevention Day with the goal of eliminating pediatric vehicular heatstroke deaths.

©2023 Cox Media Group