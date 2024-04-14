Man accused of stabbing cousin, sister’s fiance’ sentenced to life, plus 35 years, DeKalb DA says

DECATUR, Ga. — The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office has announced the conviction of a man accused of killing his cousin and sister’s fiance’ in a Decatur apartment in 2018.

Royce Stewart, 42, pled guilty on Friday to two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, theft by taking and possession of a knife during commission of a felony.

Stewart is accused of killing his niece, Shykia Ward, 14, and his sister’s fiancé, Manuel Santos, 35, on March 25, 2018.

Police say Stewart had been staying at his sister’s apartment at the Trinity Walk Apartments for about a week. Around 9 a.m. that morning, Stewart’s sister told police she was getting ready in her bathroom when she heard a struggle and saw her brother stabbing Santos in her bedroom.

Stewart’s sister tried to intervene and was cut. She then dialed 911.

He then fled the scene in his sister’s silver Mustang, according to police.

Stewart’s sister met the police and paramedics outside. She noticed her daughter Shykia’s bedroom door was closed and thought the 14-year-old was hiding, however, when she opened her bedroom door, she found Ward in her bed with multiple stab wounds.

She died on scene.

Police found Stewart the next day and arrested him. Officials say he was determined to be mentally incompetent to face trial until February of this year.

After pleading guilty, DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Tangela Barrie sentenced Stewart to life plus 35 years.

