9-year-old shoots himself in hand after playing with gun, family member arrested, APD says

ATLANTA — The family member of a 9-year-old has been arrested after the child shot himself in the hand.

Atlanta Police say they responded to a person shot call in the 600 block of Hutchens Road SE just after 7 p.m. Saturday evening. When they arrived, officers found a 9-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Police say the child found the gun in one of the drawers inside of the home and was playing with it when it fired, hitting him in the hand.

Officials interviewed the child’s grandmother who was cooking when the shooting occurred. Police say they searched the home with the owner’s consent and found the gun used, along with an additional unsecured gun.

Because of this, police say they arrested Miuana Fair, and charged her with reckless conduct. Fair was taken to the Fulton County Jail without incident.

It is unclear if Fair is the grandmother or homeowner. Channel 2 Action News has contacted APD for clarity on the manner.

The investigation is ongoing.

