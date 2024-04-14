Riverdale fire services one step closer to change after special election vote

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A plan to merge City of Riverdale Fire Department with Clayton County fire services took a step forward Saturday.

In a special session, Riverdale City Council voted 3-1 to approve the contract. Now, Clayton County Commissioners must vote on the plan. The next opportunity to do that would be Tuesday.

More than 100 people showed up for the meeting at Riverdale City Hall Saturday.

“My concern is for the citizens and our houses,” said Rodney Sylvester.

Sylvester was one of the voters in the crowd who had city documents in hand that detailed the proposal.

It would merge the two fire departments into one. Clayton County would take the lead.

Clayton County Fire Department Deputy Chief Landry Merkison told the crowd that the 22 Riverdale firefighters would have to submit applications to the county, but they would not lose rank or pay. Most would get raises.

“Nobody is taking a pay cut if they come over,” said Merkison.

Riverdale Fire Chief Albert Wright said his team is the most underpaid in the metro.

“They’re going to benefit in the long run if this goes through,” said Wright.

City Manager Scott Wood said a consultant report found that maintaining current conditions in Riverdale would require more staff and trucks, increasing property taxes.

The maintenance scenario would increase taxes approximately $280 a year for the owner of a $250,000 home.

To match Clayton County’s staff and equipment capabilities, that same type of homeowner would have to endure a tax increase of approximately $774 a year, according to the city manager.

Clayton County Fire Department said merging the departments would not lead to a loss of any fire stations. It would increase staffing capabilities, and he said the city would get three new fire trucks.

“We need the fire coverage. We need the fire personnel/ We need the trucks, and we need the services,” said Sylvester. “Whatever that takes, we need to solve it.”

Some critics in the crowd told council to put it on the ballot.

“Let the people vote, please,” said one woman during public comment. “We deserve better. Let the people vote.”

Councilmember Mary Granison said she did not like that idea.

“We all know how elections go. I’m sorry. We know we might get 200 people to show up that’s going to make a decision for thousands of people,” said Granison.

Many in the crowd did not expect council to vote after public comment. They expected Saturday’s discussion to be a town hall meeting.

That backlash did lead council to change course temporarily, diving deeper into controversy.

“This fire department has always been a problem,” said Councilmember Wanda Wallace. “I came in office in 2000. It ain’t just started. It just came out.”

Once all the questions were finished, council voted; Wallace was the only one to vote against the contract.

Some voters said they feel unheard.

“Regardless of how we feel, the merger is going to take place,” said Helen Fisher.

Some were pleased.

“I mean, look at where we are. We’re deficient. So, let’s fix it,” said Sylvester.

