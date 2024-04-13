Baby girl diagnosed with same condition as dad by same doctor at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

ATLANTA — Jordan and his daughter Leah are having a full circle moment after being diagnosed with the same condition by the same doctor at the same hospital: Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

As a child, Jordan was diagnosed with CPVT, a heart condition. According to Boston Children’s Hospital, CPVT is rare and affects one in 10,000 people. They say it is inherited and can cause an abnormal heart rhythm, particularly at times of high adrenaline levels.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jordan was referred to Dr. Peter Fischbach, one of Children’s pediatric cardiologists, who implanted a pacemaker to keep his heart from beating too slowly.

Now 12 years later, Jordan has had a daughter, Leah. Knowing the CPVT is a genetic disease, he had her tested as a baby.

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3

Leah was also diagnosed with CPVT and referred to Dr. Fischbach.

She’ll have to wait until she’s a little older to get a pacemaker, but hospital officials she’s showing everyone just how strong she is.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:





©2023 Cox Media Group