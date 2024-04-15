Kamarie Holland: Man who raped, murdered Georgia 5-year-old gets death penalty, judge says

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — WARNING: The following report contains details that some may find graphic or disturbing.

A man found guilty of raping and murdering a Georgia 5-year-old girl has received the death penalty.

On Monday morning, an Alabama judge sentenced 40 year-old Jeremy Williams to death for four counts of capital murder, WTVM reports.

Williams was accused of killing Kamarie Holland in Dec. 2021. Police said Hollard’s mother, Kristy Siple, trafficked her daughter to Williams in exchange for money. Prosecutors said Williams forced the 5-year-old to perform sexual acts on him before he strangled her.

In March, Williams pleaded guilty to four counts of capital murder, obstruction of a corpse, knowingly recording the acts, rape, and sodomy. Siple pleaded guilty to human sex trafficking and will be sentenced at a later date.

While he pleaded guilty, Alabama law requires a 12-person jury to determine if a suspect in a death penalty case is guilty or innocent. Over the course of three days, the jury heard graphic testimony from forensic pathologist and another sexual assault victim, WTVM reports.

On Friday, the jurors deliberated for 90 minutes before returning a guilty verdict on all counts. The judge said Monday that Williams’ execution date will be decided at a future date.

Before the judge sentenced Williams, Kamarie’s family read victim impact statements, according to WTVM.

“I don’t understand why someone would hurt her - she was so sweet and caring,” Kamarie’s father Corey Holland read from a letter written by her 13-year-old sister.

“You don’t deserve life yourself - we don’t have Kamarie and you don’t deserve to see your kids or life,” Holland said in his own words.

