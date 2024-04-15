Mama June ultimatum: Give Honey Boo Boo her money or I’m leaving, husband says

ATLANTA — Things are getting heated between Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and her mother “Mama” June Shannon.

Last month, we reported on how the Georgia reality TV family was at odds after Thompson and her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird questioned Shannon about an account they were surprised to see had only $33,000 in it.

In last week’s episode of “Mama June: Family Crisis,” Thompson and Efrid plated on confronting their mother about the missing money.

“It’s not about just sticking it to Mama, it’s also about her doing the right thing for Alana,” Efrid said, according to reporting from People Magazine. “Alana is the reason you’re Mama June, give her her money back and be a decent human being.”

Shannon’s husband, Justin Stroud, said during the episode that he was so upset over everything, that he’s ready to break his marriage up over everything.

“June’s out of her freakin’ mind if she thinks I’m just gonna stand here and let her get away with this,” he said during a confessional during the episode. “For some reason, she just doesn’t understand that what she does affects me. I’m going to do whatever it takes to make this right, even if that means I have to break up my marriage in the process.”

Stroud went on to say that Mama June needs to “make it right,” or “I’m done.

As for Shannon, she says her daughters need to accept the reality of the situation.

“Money doesn’t grow on trees. At some point, you’d have to stand up and say, ‘Hey, there’s just what’s there.’ There’s nothing that I can do to change that. What more do you want me to do?” Shannon said.

