Anna ‘Chickadee’ Caldwell, Mama June’s daughter, dies after battle with cancer

MCINTYRE, Ga. — Reality star June “Mama June” Shannon oldest’s daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell has died, according to the family. She was 29.

In a heartwrenching Instagram post, Shannon, 44, announced the news of Cardwell’s death stating “@annamarie35 is no longer with us.”

The post goes on to say, Cardwell passed at 11:12 p.m. peacefully at home Saturday night.

“She gave one (expletive) of a fight for 10 months. We love y’all and continue prayers and thoughts for our family (during) this difficult time,” Shannon wrote.

Less than two weeks ago, Shannon and her family took ‘one last family trip’ with Cardwell amid her cancer battle.

Shannon’s daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson couldn’t make the trip because she has finals, her mother said on TikTok.

Cardwell, 29, was diagnosed with stage IV adrenal carcinoma in January after experiencing stomach aches. The cancer was also found in her liver, kidney and lung. In May, the family revealed that the cancer was terminal. Cardwell is the mom of two daughters.

Shannon shared an update about Cardwell’s health in May with In Touch magazine, saying her daughter was undergoing chemotherapy.

“She’s just going through the emotions like anyone would be [with] cancer,” Shanon said. “We’re going through emotions as a family. Mentally it’s always on my mind.”

Adrenocortical carcinoma is a rare disease in which cancer cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland. A person has two adrenal glands, one atop each kidney. The glands produce hormones that regulate various functions of the body including the balance of water and salt in the body, blood pressure, and the use of protein, carbohydrates and fat.

Between 200 and 300 Americans are diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma in a year.

