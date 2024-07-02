Atlanta Dream game sold out tonight with Chicago Sky rookie phenoms in town

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The Atlanta Dream will host the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night in front of a sold-out crowd at the Gateway Arena Center.

Many fans are ready to see Dream stars Allisha Gray, Tina Charles and Cheyenne Parker go up against Sky rookie stars Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

The Dream defeated the Sky, 89-80, in their first matchup earlier this season on June 8 in Chicago. Charles led all scorers with 22 points and seven rebounds, while Reese and Cardoso each scored 13 points.

While Tuesday’s game is sold out, there are a limited number of tickets available on the secondary market. Ticket prices as of this afternoon start around $200 on Ticketmaster, Stubhub and Seat Geek.

The Gateway Center Arena holds a seating capacity of 3,500 and Atlanta quickly sold out several key games before the season even started.

Dream President and Chief Operating Officer Morgan Shaw Parker told Channel 2 Action News on Tuesday that every home game so far has been in front of a sold-out crowd.

Shaw Parker added that the team is likely to sell out all 20 home games this season. The team will open up standing-room-only tickets for several games later this season.

Tickets for the remaining Dream home games can be purchased here.

