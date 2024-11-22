Veterans, advocates tell US lawmakers about barriers to prosthetic care for amputees

WASHINGTON — Some post-9/11 combat veterans say they’re facing challenges when it comes to getting care and prosthetics from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs after having an amputation.

Veterans and their advocates testified before Congress about issues for former soldiers who need prosthetics.

During their testimony, an Iraq War veteran shared what he believes can be improved in the VA to remove barriers to accessing the care needed for veteran amputees, including boosting how the department provides medical care for amputees, and ways to improve their capacity to do so in a timely fashion.

The Wounded Warrior Project says about one in 70 of their members have had an amputation from a service-related injury.

The VA currently services more than 45,000 veterans missing part of, or all, of an arm or leg.

Jose Ramos, from the Wounded Warrior Project, told Congress that when it comes to prosthetics care, he’s not just advocating for his fellow veterans, it’s an issue he’s dealt with himself.

“I’ve experienced getting wrong prosthetics, a right hand when I’m missing my left hand,” Ramos told lawmakers.

Members of Congress also pointed out reported delays and trouble getting prosthetics for veterans, including issues involving repairs and properly fitted items.

“Women veterans have reported facing difficulty in finding properly fitting prosthetics as they are generally sized for men,” California Rep. Julia Brownley said at the hearing.

Another veteran highlighted during testimony had to wait for more than a year for a prosthetic leg after the one they had was damaged.

“As you can see here, he had to rely on duct tape to keep his prosthetic together,” Iowa Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks said.

Officials at the VA said they’ve made progress, using advancements in technology like 3D systems and telehealth visits to better serve veterans.

“We certainly want to make sure our veterans’ mobility is addressed as quickly as possible,” Dr. Christopher Saslo, from the VA, said.

However, North Carolina Rep. Greg Murphy said the continued delays are frustrating.

The VA said they’re working with private medical offices and other local options to make sure enough specialized doctors and medical staff are available.

