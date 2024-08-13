YSL trial: Attorney representing star witness suspended by GA Supreme Court for another case

An attorney who represents the star witness in the Young Slime Life gang trial didn’t appear in court on Tuesday. The Georgia Supreme Court has suspended him for six months connected to another case.

Jonathan Melnick represents Kenneth Copeland, also known as Lil Woody who had been granted immunity in exchange for testimony in the YSL trial.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Tuesday, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled that Melnick will have to serve a suspension related to a separate case from 2017 in Rockdale County.

The judges said that Melnick didn’t inform his client about a motion in a child support case and hearing regarding the motion.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Melnick’s law firm for a statement. The trial for Young Thug and his co-defendants, who were named in a sweeping RICO indictment, has been going on since January 2023.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Lawyer for star witness in YSL RICO case takes witness stand

©2024 Cox Media Group