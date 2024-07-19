No more delays: Judge sets rules to streamline YSL RICO gang trial

ATLANTA — The new judge presiding over the YSL RICO gang case has made it clear that she is ready to move forward with the trial under her rules.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker, known for her efficiency, informed defense attorneys and prosecutors that they must be punctual and prepared when appearing in her courtroom.

“I’m parachuting in and I’m just going to have to pick up from here and move forward,” Whitaker said during a status hearing on Friday.

Whitaker is the third judge assigned to oversee what has become the longest trial in state history.

The first judge, Ural Glanville, was recused after a controversial meeting between prosecutors and a key witness. The second judge, Shukura Ingram, was also recused due to a conflict of interest.

Having been on the bench since 2017 and with a background as a former prosecutor, Whitaker used Friday’s hearing to acquaint herself with the pending motions.

She emphasized her intolerance for any unnecessary delays and unprofessional behavior from both sides.

“Once we do start back with the jury, I’m thinking 8:45 to 6, and when I say 8:45, I mean 8:45,” she said.

Both defense attorneys and prosecutors have displayed tempers and accused each other of misconduct over the last 19 months.

Addressing this, Whitaker stated, “If it gets to a point where I think it’s not being carried out appropriately, we are all going to have talk.”

While the defendants were not in court on Friday, they are expected to return on July 30 when Whitaker will start hearing arguments on the pending motions. She expressed hope that testimony would resume on Aug. 5.

