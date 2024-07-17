YSL trial: ‘There’s not a playbook’ for what happens next after judge’s recusal, attorney says

ATLANTA — It’s already the longest trial in state history. Now there’s a possibility the Young Slime Life trial will have to start over from the beginning.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden reported live on what's next for the case after Judge Ural Glanville was recused.

Defense attorneys connected to the RICO gang case are calling Glanville’s recusal a major victory for their clients. But the case is from being over.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shukura Ingram will now take over in Glanville’s case. Attorneys and former judges told Seiden that Ingram will be faced with several options.

“I feel for her. She’s got some administrative nightmares in front of her now,” criminal defense attorney Amanda Clark said.

Clark is no stranger to high-profile trials. The well-respected and experienced attorney made national headlines when she represented Tex McIver during his initial murder trial.

She told Seiden that the YSL Rico gang case has entered unchartered waters following Glanville’s removal. Now, it will be up to Ingram to take over the trouble trial.

“A very prepared judge and she expects everyone who appears in front of her to be prepared as well,” Clark said.

Ingram, a former prosecutor who has spent six years on the bench, will be faced with some tough decisions, including the possibility of granting a mistrial.

“I do think the defense has a strong case for a mistrial at this point,” Clark said.

Attorneys for hip-hop superstar Young Thug and his alleged associates are calling Glanville’s recusal a win for their clients. But it’s clear that the trial is far from being over.

“There’s not a playbook for what happens next,” Clark said.

Seiden reached out to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, but a spokeswoman declined to comment. Seiden also reached out to Glanville for a comment, but hasn’t heard back as of Tuesday evening.

