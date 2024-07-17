New YSL trial judge recuses herself over courthouse deputy’s relationship with co-defendant

ATLANTA — The new judge appointed to the Young Slime Life RICO trial will no longer take over the case.

The judge recused herself on Wednesday citing a romantic relationship between one of the co-defendants and a courthouse deputy.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shukura Ingram randomly received the YSL case after Chief Judge Ural Glanville was recused. On Wednesday, Ingram said her former courthouse deputy had been romantically involved with one of the co-defendants.

“Because this Court’s former assigned deputy could be called as a witness in any future proceedings in this case, the Court may be called upon to assess this deputy’s credibility, or rule on matters related to her criminal prosecution. This may undermine the public’s confidence in the impartiality of the proceedings,” Ingram wrote in her recusal order.



Channel 2 Action News first reported on the allegations against Fulton County Deputy Akeiba Stanley last year. Warrants said that Stanley had been communicating on Instagram with Christian Eppinger.

Eppinger was one of the co-defendants on trial in the sweeping racketeering indictment involving rap star Young Thug. His case was later severed from the other defendants.

