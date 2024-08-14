A year after Trump and co-defendants indicted in Fulton County, where does the case stand?

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Wednesday marks one year since a Fulton County grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants for allegedly interfering with the 2020 election here in Georgia.

The charges in this case date back to the Nov. 2020 presidential election after Trump lost to President Joe Biden here in Georgia. Trump made repeated claims that the election was rigged in Georgia and mounted a pressure campaign on state and local officials to overturn the election.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis impaneled a special purpose grand jury to look into possible criminal interference in the election. The special grand jurors investigated several events surrounding the election, including Trump’s phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to find more votes.

Fulton County court officials selected a grand jury in July 2023 to hear the DA Office’s case for an indictment. On August 14, 2023, the grand jury handed up an indictment against Trump and his alleged co-conspirators.

Here is a look at the case and where it stands one year later.

WHAT ARE THE CHARGES AGAINST TRUMP?

The indictment included 41 criminal counts against Trump and 18 others. All defendants were charged with violating the state RICO law.

In March 2024, Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the case, dismissed six counts in the indictment, including three counts against Trump. The Fulton County DA’s Office has appealed that ruling.

In April, Trump’s attorneys filed a motion to throw out two more counts “because the State of Georgia lacks the authority to criminalize conduct under a state statute.”

WHO ELSE IS CHARGED?

The following co-defendants were indicted and have not reached plea deals:

Attorney Rudy Giuliani, attorney John Eastman, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, Trump campaign attorney Ray Smith, attorney Robert Cheeley, Trump campaign attorney Michael A. Roman, former chair of the Georgia Republican Party David Shafer, Georgia State Senator Shawn Still, Pastor Stephen Lee, Leader of Black Voices for Trump Harrison Floyd, publicist Trevian C. Kutti, former head of the Republican Party in Coffee County Cathy Latham and Misty Hampton, Coffee County elections supervisor Misty Hampton.

WHO ACCEPTED PLEA DEALS?

Four defendants have accepted plea deals within the past year.

Scott Hall, an Atlanta-area bail bondsman, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges. He received five years of probation, a $5,000 fine and 200 hours of community service.

Attorney Kenneth Chesebro pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit filing false documents. He agreed to five years of probation, pay $5,000 in restitution, community service hours and to write an apology letter to the citizens of Georgia.

Attorney Sidney Powell pleaded guilty to six counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with the performance of election duties. Powell was sentenced to six years probation, a $6,000 fine and will have to pay $2,700 in restitution to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.

Attorney Jenna Ellis pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting false statements. She was sentenced to five years probation, 100 hours of community service, $5,000 restitution and writing an apology letter to the citizens of Georgia.

WHAT HAPPENED WITH SPECIAL PROSECUTOR NATHAN WADE?

In January, co-defendant Michael Roman and his attorney Ashleigh Merchant accused Fulton DA Fani Willis and Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade of having an improper romantic relationship. They claimed that Willis paid Wade large sums for his work and improperly benefited when he paid for vacations for the two of them.

Willis and Wade have acknowledged the relationship, which they said ended last summer, but argued it does not create any sort of conflict and has no bearing on the case. The pair said they didn’t begin dating until the spring of 2022, after Wade was hired, and that they split travel expenses.

After weeks of testimony and motions filed to remove Willis, Judge Scott McAfee ruled that either Willis or Wade would have to step aside from the case. On March 15, Wade submitted his resignation.

Trump and other defendants have appealed McAfee’s ruling that allowed Willis to stay on the case. The Georgia Court of Appeals will hear that argument in December with a ruling not expected until mid-March.

WHEN IS THE TRIAL?

With many motions in the case wrapped up in appeals, it’s unlikely that Trump and the remaining co-defendants will go to trial this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Trump Georgia case put on hold until outcome of appeal against Fani Willis ruling, court says

