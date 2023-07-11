Grand jury seated in case to consider charges against former President Donald Trump

ATLANTA — A grand jury has been set that will consider charges against former President Donald Trump and others.

The grand jury and its alternates were set shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The jurors won’t be deciding guilt or innocence, only if Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has enough evidence to move her election interference case forward and just who should face indictment.

Trump has been the focus of Willis’ election interference investigation since he made the now infamous call to Georgia’s Secretary of State, saying, “All I want to find is 11,780 votes.”

But that investigation has expanded exponentially to include the false GOP electors, state senate subcommittee testimony, and even an alleged break-in at a South Georgia elections office.

The grand jury will only decide if there’s probable cause to move the case forward.

