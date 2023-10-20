Attorney Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty, won’t go to trial in Georgia election interference case

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned that former President Donald Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro has taken a plea deal in the Georgia election interference case.

According to the deal, Chesebro pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

Chesebro agreed to five years of probation, pay $5,000 in restitution, community service hours and to write an apology letter to the citizens of Georgia. He will also have to truthfully testify and cannot have contact with witnesses or another co-defendants.

Channel 2 Action News cameras were inside the courtroom as the plea was announced. LIVE coverage on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

According to ABC News, Chesebro had previously rejected a plea deal from the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

That deal would have forced him to testify against his co-defendants, including former Pres. Trump, in exchange for three years probation and a $10,000 fine. The terms of the deal also included a written letter of apology.

Chesebro is now the third co-defendant in the case to take a plea deal in the case, following Scott Hall and Sidney Powell.

RELATED STORIES:

The Jan. 6 Committee said Chesebro was one of the architects of the fake elector scheme not only here in Georgia, but in at least six other swing states across the country.

Chesebro was set to go to trial on Monday alongside Powell, who took a plea deal on Thursday.

As part of her agreement, Powell was sentenced to six years probation, a $6,000 fine and will have to pay $2,700 in restitution to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. She will also have to testify truthfully against the other co-defendants in the case and cannot have any contact with witnesses or other co-defendants.

Following Chesebro’s plea, that leaves 16 others still facing charges in the case, including former President Donald Trump.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Secretary of State’s Office says despite plea, Sidney Powell did immeasurable damage to elections “It’s impossible to calculate the damage she’s done.”

©2023 Cox Media Group