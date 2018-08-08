  • Teen indicted in crash that killed best friend during ‘senior skip day'

    By: Tom Jones

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A grand jury indicted a teenager Wednesday accused of causing a crash that killed her best friend.

    Cristina Pavon-Baker, 17, faces first-degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving charges. A Superior Court judge unsealed the indictments Wednesday afternoon.

    Pavon-Baker is accused of driving her Mini Cooper recklessly on the I-75 northbound Morrow exit ramp and crashing her car in a wooded area in March, officials said.

    The crash killed her best friend, 18-year-old Mikayla Penn, officials said. It was "senior skip day" and the teens were headed to the mall.

