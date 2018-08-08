GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - More than three weeks after a recent University of Georgia graduate was reported missing, the search has officially ended.
Police confirmed Wednesday that a body found in a small Gwinnett County lake has been identified as Alvin Ahmed.
Ahmed, 25, was last seen July 16 after leaving the Publix in Loganville, where he worked as a pharmacy intern.
Two days later, a woman called police to report seeing something in Lake Carlton, a small lake about 2 miles from the Publix. Firefighters and police determined it was a body.
Later, medical examiners determined that the body pulled from the lake died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.
It took additional time to positively identify the body as Ahmed because dental records could not be located.
Investigators used DNA testing to confirm it was Ahmed, police said.
