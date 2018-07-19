  • Investigators spend 2nd day searching lake where body found

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are back out at a Gwinnett County lake a day after a man's body was found floating in the water. 

    Gwinnett County police told Channel 2 Action News that they are currently looking for an entry point in Lake Carlton where the man could have entered the water. 

    Hear from police about their new search of the lake, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    Neighbors found the body around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

    Investigators are looking to see if the body is that of a 25-year-old UGA graduate reported missing Monday night after leaving his job at Publix.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    “We have a male that appears to have been in the water for at least a day or two. (He) meets the general description of a missing person in the area but we can’t confirm that can’t confirm any injuries,” Gwinnett County Police Maj. JT McDowell said. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories