Investigators spend 2nd day searching lake where body found

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are back out at a Gwinnett County lake a day after a man's body was found floating in the water.
Gwinnett County police told Channel 2 Action News that they are currently looking for an entry point in Lake Carlton where the man could have entered the water.
Neighbors found the body around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators are looking to see if the body is that of a 25-year-old UGA graduate reported missing Monday night after leaving his job at Publix.
“We have a male that appears to have been in the water for at least a day or two. (He) meets the general description of a missing person in the area but we can’t confirm that can’t confirm any injuries,” Gwinnett County Police Maj. JT McDowell said.
Crime scene van parked — talking to officer. Expect them to get underway shortly to canvas the scene to look for clues as to how a body ended in lake Carlton. pic.twitter.com/4Q7JeU1NXR— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) July 19, 2018
