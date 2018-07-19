Body found in neighborhood lake in Gwinnett County, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett police are investigating after a body was found at Lake Carlton in Loganville.
Channel 2 Action News was the first local news station to arrive at the scene Wednesday night.
We are working to gather new information.
We'll have the latest developments on Channel 2 Action News This Morning, starting at 4:30 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}