GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Officials executed a large drug and gun operation in metro Atlanta.
Law enforcement told Channel 2 Action News that 17 homes were raided simultaneously early Wednesday morning.
Channel 2's Tony Thomas was there as one home on Five Forks Trickum Road in Gwinnett County was raided. Inside, Thomas said there were dozens and dozens of large marijuana plants.
Authorities believe the entire home was a grow home.
“The whole house was a grow house that we found. At the other location, it was a stash house. We had close to $250,000 in cash,” said Gwinnett County Chief Deputy Lou Solis.
Neighbors said they heard the commotion.
“All I heard was boom, boom, ‘Come out! We've got a warrant,’” neighbor Phil Henry said.
Just some of the plants law enforcement has seized after a raid on more than a dozen houses across #gwinnettcounty . More exclusive video and details at noon. pic.twitter.com/TqczJ8Ib4q— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) July 18, 2018
#GwinnettCounty law enforcement raided 17 houses simultaneously looking for guns and drugs including this house on five fork trickum. @AllThingsWSB @wsbtv @TonyThomasWSB pic.twitter.com/VDszi8cxj7— LeVar James (@LJphotog54) July 18, 2018
