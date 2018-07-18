25-year-old UGA grad missing after leaving work at metro Atlanta Publix

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A family is desperate for answers after a 25-year-old University of Georgia graduate disappeared after leaving work as a pharmacist at a metro Atlanta Publix.
Alvin Ahmed was last seen leaving the grocery store in Loganville around 9:15 p.m. Monday.
The brother of Ahmed told Channel 2's Tom Regan it is out of character for the 25-year-old to not return home after work.
A reward is being offered for information leading to Ahmed.
We'll explain the startling evidence that makes the family believe the man was forcibly taken, on Channel 2 Action news starting at 4 p.m.
DEVELOPING: Family, police search for missing UGA grad who disappeared after leaving work at a local grocery store where he works as a pharmacist. Latest details on Channel 2 Action at 4pm. pic.twitter.com/m9uJblfniC— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) July 18, 2018
