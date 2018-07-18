  • 25-year-old UGA grad missing after leaving work at metro Atlanta Publix

    By: Tom Regan

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A family is desperate for answers after a 25-year-old University of Georgia graduate disappeared after leaving work as a pharmacist at a metro Atlanta Publix.

    Alvin Ahmed was last seen leaving the grocery store in Loganville around 9:15 p.m. Monday.

    The brother of Ahmed told Channel 2's Tom Regan it is out of character for the 25-year-old to not return home after work. 

    A reward is being offered for information leading to Ahmed. 

    We'll explain the startling evidence that makes the family believe the man was forcibly taken, on Channel 2 Action news starting at 4 p.m.

