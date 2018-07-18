0 25-year-old UGA grad missing after leaving work at metro Atlanta Publix

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - A family is desperate for answers after a 25-year-old University of Georgia graduate disappeared after leaving work as a pharmacy intern at a metro Atlanta Publix.

Alvin Ahmed was last seen leaving the grocery store in Loganville around 9:15 p.m. Monday after picking up some groceries for his mother.

Police say Ahmed's car was still in the store parking lot. It was unlocked and appeared to have been rummaged through. The groceries he bought on his way out of the store were still inside the car.

"The groceries where in the car, the white coat he wears was thrown in the back and the glove box was open," Lt. David Hunt of the Loganville police told Regan.

Ahmed's brother told Channel 2's Tom Regan it is out of character for the 25-year-old to not return home after work. Family members spent Wednesday handing out fliers to shoppers, seeking any help they can get.

"When my mom told me he didn't come home, we thought he went out or something," Kathy Ahmed told Regan. "That was not the case."

Co-workers said Ahmed reported that some young men had suspiciously approached him as he was arriving for work. They apparently asked him how much money he made and said he had a nice car.

Ahmed's iPhone and watch have both been turned off, the family said.

They believe Ahmed has been kidnapped. They are desperately hoping for his return.

"We are hoping this will end soon and we can get some kind of answers," Kathy Ahmed said.

Ahmed is set to become a full time pharmacist at Publix next week.

