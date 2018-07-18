0 4 banned from county, sentenced to prison after violent home invasion

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - Three gun-toting men and their getaway driver will spend decades in prison after they admitted involvement in a violent Walton County home invasion.

The last of the four pleaded guilty on Monday. Prosecutors said each of the four admitted guilt on all felony charges, including home invasion, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and weapons charges.

All together, Thomas Justin Fields, Tracey Ricky Daniel, Jonathan David Welborn and Lisa Lindsey were sentenced to a combined 63 years behind bars, according to the Walton County District Attorney’s office. All four are banned from Walton County once they are released.

When Fields, Daniel and Welborn kicked in the front door of a John Deere Road home on Aug. 22, 2017, prosecutors said they confronted the home’s two residents.

Armed with an assault rife, a shotgun and a handgun, the intruders demanded property from them.

“The male resident was struck with the assault rifle which led to a struggle for the gun,” a spokesman for the DA’s office said Wednesday in a statement.

The assault rifle reportedly discharged more than 15 times inside the house during the encounter, but no one was shot. Prosecutors said the three men abandoned their cause and ran from the home, where Lindsey was waiting in a getaway car.

“A quick and thorough investigation was conducted by the Walton County Sheriff's Office with cooperation from agencies in surrounding counties,” the DA’s office said in the statement posted to Facebook. “All four individuals were apprehended within days of the incident.”

Fields was sentenced to 45 years, with 20 years to be served in prison and the rest on probation. Welborn and Daniel were each sentenced to 40 years, with the first 16 to be served in prison.

Lindsey was also sentenced to 40 years, but she must serve just 11 years behind bard.

This article was written by Chelsea Price, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

