City worker fired after Bottoms administration learns of rape conviction, more

ATLANTA - City officials hired a sanitation worker in 2014 who was convicted of raping a woman, impersonating a police officer and escaping from prison.
Vanando Smith was hired through former Mayor Reed's administration, but once Mayor Bottoms' administration learned of his checkered past, Smith was fired.
Channel 2 Action News obtained documents that detail Smith's 1996 rape conviction, aggravated sodomy and impersonating a police officer convictions. Smith was also convicted of theft, forgery and escaping prison in 2005.
Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes breaks down how Smith was hired by the city with his criminal background, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
